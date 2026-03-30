Bill Maher To Rob Riggle: 'You Fought For This Country — Stop Apologizing'

The comedian urged Riggle to ditch Hollywood’s pressure to self-censor and speak his mind.

Bill Maher wants Rob Riggle to stop apologizing.

During the most recent episode of the Club Random podcast, the two comedians discussed the pervasiveness of cancel culture, particularly in Hollywood. And in no uncertain terms, Maher told Riggle that he doesn't have to put up with it.

It all started with a conversation about fights on the golf course, which Riggle attributed to everyone being drunk. Maher then argues that if you can get drunk while doing it, then it's not a sport.

"Can you see that with the bobsledding that's going on now?" Maher said. "That could be better drunk. I mean, you're just lying in this thing while you risk your life."

Riggle agreed: "It almost looks like the guy in the back is taking a cat nap — other than the rattling."

The two men laughed, but Riggle was quick to correct himself.

"I know that's not true, by the way," Riggle said. "I'm very proud of our bobsled team. I'm sure they're doing a good job."

Maher was absolutely not having that.

"Rob, you fought for this country. Stop apologizing," Maher said. "You live in Hollywood, and they seduced you into this bullsh*t."

Riggle served 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2013. He has 22 medals. But he still feels like he has to toe the line when it comes to Hollywood politics.

"Daddy's got to pay the bills," Riggle explained. "And when they're out there head-hunting, you sit there and go, ‘Did I just make fun of the bobsled team? I better take that back.’"

Maher said he has "taken sh*t from the Left" for railing against cancel culture in the past. But he believes we're past the peak of the movement. Some celebrities, Maher said, even come out better after supposedly being canceled. He listed comedian Shane Gillis as an example.

"This is just my advice," Maher told Riggle. "I think you'd be way better off to just take the opposite tack. Like, ‘I fought for this country. I have 22 medals. Shut the f*ck up about whatever my opinion is about bobsledding.’"

Ultimately, the conversation was constructive, with Riggle declaring he feels "emboldened to talk about bobsledding now."

Baby steps, I suppose.