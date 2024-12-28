Bill Maher Interrogates Jay Leno On 'Conspiracy Theory' That Gambling Debt Led To Nasty Fall

Was Jay Leno's recent horrific fall that led to gruesome facial injuries just a cover for getting beat up over gambling debts?

That's what Bill Maher wanted to know when he mildly interrogated the former Tonight Show host earlier this week during an interview during his Club Random podcast. It got a little awkward.

JAY LENO'S FACE WAS HORRIFICALLY BRUISED AFTER ‘FALLING DOWN A HILL’

"It’s a conspiracy theory, since you’ve had three accidents, that you actually have gambling debts and that you’re being beaten up by the mob," Maher said, citing a story written by the National Enquirer.

Photos of Leno after he "fell down" a hill leaving a random Pennsylvania Hampton Inn showed the 74-year-old VERY bruised, leading social media conspiracy theorists to run wild, especially after Leno was walking around with a half black and purple face and an eye patch.

Leno had a typically funny answer for the conspiracy theorists.

"I love the idea that the mob would drive to Greenburg, Pennsylvania, wait outside the Hampton Inn on kind of a sleety, rainy day to throw me down the hill," Leno dismissively answered.



Maher wasn't done.

"That’s not what they’re saying. Please don’t mischaracterize," Maher then shot back. "They’re saying ‘throw you down the hill’ was your cover story, and they just beat you up like the mob always does."

Maher then brought up the "convenient" bad luck that Leno has had between his most recent fall as well as a motorcycle crash last year that left Leno with a broken collarbone. Again, Maher said what many online are beginning to wonder out loud.

LENO HAS HAD MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS IN THE PAST YEAR

"When you had that other accident, when you fell off your ‘motorcycle wink wink," the Club Random podcast host continued.

"The article started out by saying ‘Jay Leno, who’s worth $450 million, has gambling debts,'" Maher said. "I was like, that is quite a gambling debt."

Leno ended the conversation with another bit of levity by noting the mob could simply take one of the many cars from his massive car collection as payment. For those of you who don't know, Leno's collection has over 181 cars and 160 motorcycles and is worth more than $52 million.

