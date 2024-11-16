Bill Maher Crushes Liberals In Brutal Fashion After Election Blowout: WATCH

Bill Maher thinks Democrats and liberals need a reality check after getting rocked in the election.

President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House after easily beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Trump didn't just beat Harris. It was a blowout across the board. The Republicans will soon control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

There's been a huge vibe shift in the country, and Maher thinks liberals only have themselves to blame for people shifting to the right.

The popular pundit and comedian unleashed Friday night on "Real Time on Bill Maher" on HBO, and he didn't hold back at all when analyzing the state of the Democrats and liberals.

Maher said the following, in part, when crushing liberals following the blowout election loss:

"Talk about doubling down on what got you f*cked in the first place. Even the one concession I've heard a few people on the losing side offer that liberals should stop saying that Trump voters are stupid comes with a kind of unspoken parentheses 'We know they are stupid, just don't say it.' Yeah, I got bad news for you. They don't have a monopoly on stupid. You wear ‘Queers for Palestine’ t-shirts and masks two years after the pandemic ended. And you can't define a woman. I mean ‘person who menstruates.’ You're the teachers' union education party, and you've turned schools and colleges into a joke. You just lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person. You love to speak truth to power, and we always should. But you've lost the ability to speak truth to bulls*t…Democrats have become like a royal family that, because of so much incest, has unfortunately had children who are retarded. And the same thing can happen to ideas if they are also conceived in an atmosphere of intellectual incest. Maybe take the clothespins off your noses and actually converse with the other half of the country. Stop screaming at people to get with the program and instead make a program worth getting with. What good is liberalism if you don't win elections?"

You can watch his entire comments in the video below. It's 100% worth your time.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Bill Maher is one of the few liberals who actually holds his side accountable. He's one of the few voices of reason still remaining on the left, and his thoughts Friday night are a reminder of how he doesn't hesitate to blast his own side.

The Democrats got destroyed. The election was a complete and total rejection of everything they stand for. The American people made it clear they want something completely different.

Instead of looking inward and asking why they were so brutally rejected, the pivot has been to just blame racism and sexism for the loss. Unfortunately for Democrats, the data doesn't support that claim. Trump saw significant gains with black and Latino voters. He also dominated with young male voters.

Props to Maher for keeping it real.