Bill Maher Bluntly Slams Liberals With Vulgar Message: WATCH

Bill Maher needed just a few words to slam liberals who end relationships over politics.

Maher has continued to be one of the most reasonable voices on the left, and he's one of the very few who actually polices his own side.

While he has no problem criticizing President-elect Donald Trump, he also has never hesitated to hold his own side accountable when it goes insane.

Bill Maher crushes liberals.

Maher was speaking with Jay Leno on his "Club Random" podcast when he touched on a very simple subject:

Liberals who end relationships over politics.

As insane as it sounds, there are people out in this country who legitimately end relationships with family and friends simply because they're Trump supporters. Maher thinks it's complete nonsense.

"Just the idea, ‘Cut your family off for Thanksgiving if they voted for the wrong guy!’ F*ck off you f*cks," Maher said during the interview with Leno.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 18:00, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Once again, Maher continues to call out the insanity on the left, and it's very refreshing. He's also 100% correct when it comes to his latest take.

Ending a relationship over politics is absolutely absurd. It's a sign of immaturity or, perhaps, being mentally unwell.

In a healthy society, you should be able to have political disagreements, and then drink a beer afterward. Instead, some people just choose to end relationships. It's absolutely nutty.

Props to Maher for continuing to be a voice of reason among liberals. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.