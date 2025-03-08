Bill Maher Destroys Nasty Woke Liberals With Simple History Lesson

Bill Maher blasted woke liberals for their obsession with land acknowledgment and lack of understanding of history.

Maher is one of the few voices on the left who routinely calls out his own side. He regularly goes after wokeness and people living in a fantasy land.

His new target?

Liberals who don't understand history.

Bill Maher crushes woke liberals.

Woke liberals love land acknowledgments, and people watched it unfold prior to the Oscars. Yet, they don't seem to actually understand history, and the popular comedian has had enough of the hypocrisy we've all watched unfold.

Maher said the following, in part, Friday night on "Real Time with Bill Maher" when crushing land acknowledgments:

"Besides being ignorant, it's hypocritical because you know the ancient lifestyle is available to you. You could live outside and forage for food and wash your clothes in a pond. We have that today. It's called being homeless and it sucks. It was no fun being alive before anesthetics or refrigeration or germ theory or the for or FaceTime. Socks are great too. Uh, but, Bill, they lived in harmony with nature. Yeah, they had to because no one had invented the toilet yet. The march of civilization has been bloody and painful, but we generally got to a better place. Not a worse one and not just technologically, but how we treat each other. Did you ever see the movie ‘Apocalypto’ where the peaceful enlightened Mayans built a big ziggurat so they could literally make heads roll in order to appease the gods and make it rain? Yeah, you don't see that on the Land of Lakes box. If we're going to do acknowledgments, shouldn't we acknowledge that was kind of f*cked up? Did you know that well before 1619 Indians practiced here in America? And the Apache, Iroquois and Sioux all tried to wipe out their fellow tribes. I know it's comforting to think there was this ethereal time and place before white guys in suits when everyone was a gentle nature-loving child poet who split their time between riding deer and drinking dew, but it's just not true. What the European invaders did to the Indians, not good, but also not unusual. American Indians waged wars constantly."

You can watch the full video of Maher's rant here, but be warned, there is some mild nudity in it.

Maher, for the most part, nailed it. The idea that everyone was living a super-peaceful life 500 years ago and there was no violence is just not true.

The Comanche committed horrific crimes against innocent people, the Mayans conducted human sacrifices and Africans sold each other into slavery.

History is messy and full of savagery. It's not sunshine and roses. Furthermore, humans fighting over land is as old as humanity itself.

People fight wars and the winners take land. Blood turned the wheels of history and paved the road forward. That might be hard for some people to hear, but it's reality. America literally fought a war against the British Empire - the most powerful empire on Earth at the time - for our country.

Welcome to reality.

What do you think about Maher's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.