Bill Maher Tells The Nasty Truth About Free Speech And Europe: WATCH

Bill Maher shared some must-watch facts about speech laws in Europe.

Many Americans seem to think that Europeans enjoy the same freedom of speech we do here in America. That's simply not true.

In America, we have the freedom to say whatever we want without fear of government punishment. The First Amendment protects freedom of expression. That includes the most appalling comments, such as racial slurs, offensive comments and just about anything else you can think of.

Bill Maher attacks Europe over speech laws.

That's not the case in Europe. For example, people can go to prison in Germany for displaying a Swastika due to its WWII history. Insulting people in Germany can result in arrest. A woman was arrested for insulting her rapist in Germany. Holocaust denial is illegal in many European countries and people in England have been arrested over speech.

It's absolute lunacy, and Bill Maher has had enough.

"How they handle free speech in Germany: Wow this is not the only country where the pendulum doesn't land in the middle. Germany is so afraid to look like their Nazi past, that they're literally knocking on people's doors, taking people's phones and computers if you insult people online," Maher said during the Friday night episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We need more people coming out and sharing this message. Vice President JD Vance absolutely destroyed England's censorship.

Free speech must be protected at all costs, and the speech that must be protected the most is speech you don't like. Speech everyone agrees with isn't at risk of being censored.

It's speech that people don't like that is of critical importance to protect. That's the sign of a free and healthy society, and yes, that includes offensive speech.

No matter how offensive it is, it should be protected. Now, that doesn't mean people might not face backlash from society, but the government should never be allowed to censor it.

We literally allowed Nazis to march in Skokie, Illinois, and that was the correct decision from a free speech and legal standpoint. As long as you're not violent, you should have the right to say whatever you want. We have that freedom here in America.

Europe simply does not.

The fact that Germany and England are arresting people over insults is the height of insanity. That's not freedom. That's oppression.

I hear things all the time I find offensive and don't agree with. I still 100% support the right of people to say them. Bill Maher certainly feels the same way. We should all feel the same way.

It takes zero courage or backbone to defend speech everyone likes. It takes an actual spine to stand up and say speech that is appalling is still protected and 100% legal. That's the way it is here in America, and that's the way it should always be. Props to Maher for blasting Germany's idiotic laws. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.