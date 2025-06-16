Bill Maher Destroys Sean Penn During Trump Dinner Disagreement: 'You'll Meet With F--king Castro'

Sean Penn, who spent seven hours gargling on El Chapo's balls during a 2015 meeting in Mexico with the drug lord, told Bill Maher he wouldn't meet with Donald Trump because it's a long flight.

In an interview released over the weekend, Maher unloaded on Penn for saying he wouldn't have dinner with Donald Trump because it would be worthless and he'd have no chance at winning any support for his pet projects from Trump.

"You'll meet with f--king Castro and Hugo Chavez — but not the President of the United States," Maher lashed out at Penn during the taping of his "Club Random" podcast.

Penn says he saw good things come out of those meetings and believes he "couldn't trust" anything that would be said in the room with Trump.

"Yeah ... if I were, let's say, representing a cause célèbre ... I would not fool myself that I was going to get anywhere with him. I know that I wouldn't. I know that I would have no influence," a very old-looking 64-year-old Penn countered.

"What a bad attitude! You don't know that. You don't know anything!" Maher fired back.

Bill, come on, you know Sean would lose all of his street cred — the guy called Chavez a "friend" when he died in 2013 — if he had dinner with Trump. Sean's 64, very wealthy & wearing shoes that are taped up on a podcast that will be seen by millions because it is good for his street cred to wear shoes taped up.

It's culture.

Sean's brand is to meet with the people who have missions to destroy the United States. That's not changing any time soon.

Less than a month ago, Penn claimed that Trump "might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life."

That doesn't sound like a guy who wants to sit down and have a filet with the president. Sean's in too deep.

Remember, Trump bad, guys like El Chapo…good enough to meet with.

We're talking about the same El Chapo who allegedly had a guy murdered after he refused to shake his hand.

Those are the people Sean likes to meet with.