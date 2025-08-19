Chris Pratt Shares Shockingly Reasonable Comments About Politics And Masculinity: WATCH

Chris Pratt likes to take a common-sense approach to politics.

Pratt is known not for just being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but for also just being a very normal dude.

It's one of the reasons why he's so incredibly popular. While many in Hollywood have gone crazy, Pratt seems to have done an incredible job of sticking to his identity and not apologizing for who he is.

"The Terminal List" actor is an open Christian, likes guns and proudly instills patriotism into his children.

Chris Pratt shares common sense take about politics.

Pratt joined Bill Maher on the comedian's podcast to discuss a variety of topics. The two touched on his thoughts on politics in our current climate, and the actor made it clear he never wants to hate any President to the point he's against everything they do.

Pratt said the following, in part, during an appearance on the "Club Random" podcast when discussing RFK Jr. - a relative of Chris Pratt's wife - and the President (via Whiskey Riff):

"So, my little bit of experience, I've been able to see how the person that you are can be sometimes in stark contrast to the person that your enemy is saying that you are. And, in politics, you inherit enemies. When you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you are going to be made to look terrible, and, so, I don’t know what to believe. It’s not like I sit with Bobby and go, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this.’ We’re just playing cards or playing mafia or having dinner. I’m not going to pick his brain to figure out which of those things are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are. And for the most part, I wish him well, man. There are certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bi-partisan way, like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food. I think that’s a great thing. So, if you just do that, that’s amazing. I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’ You know, it’s like, come on, be reasonable here. There are certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful."

You can watch Pratt's comments in the clip below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pratt also touched on the idea that young men are being demonized and criticized.

"I think it's really important in a world with people who may, you know, be bad influences, it's important to step up and try to be a good influence," the star actor explained.

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host also shared some passionate comments about the need for men in the military to protect the safety of our country, and that it sometimes requires violence to happen. That's a mindset you'll rarely hear on the left these days.

You can watch their comments in the video below starting around 58:00.

It's great to see someone take a reasonable and common-sense approach to politics and disagreeing. Hoping that any President fails in literally everything they do isn't healthy or normal.

Whether it's Republicans or Democrats, most people can find at least one issue they agree with the other side on, and that's a good thing. Unite over the common ground, and figure out the rest later. It's also important to have healthy debates. Disagreement is good. Debating different ideas is good. More communication is good.

It seems like people are at each other's throats so often these days that we've forgotten that it's okay to engage in healthy conversations from different viewpoints.

What do you think of Pratt's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.