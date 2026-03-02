Bill Maher's Blunt Sex Question Leaves Billy Idol Rather Stunned

Billy Idol definitely didn't see this question coming from Bill Maher.

Rocker Billy Idol seemed blown away by this one.

In a new "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, the 70-year-old Idol was asked just how much he enjoyed living the rockstar lifestyle. Let's just say Idol didn't seem to see this one coming.

"Did you ever write a song or just even be playing an instrument while getting blown?" Bill Maher blurted out 42 minutes into the podcast.

Well then.

"I don't think so," Idol replied.

Maher wasn't convinced.

"I bet you you did," Maher interrupted.

Idol seemed to be genuinely confused on where Maher was going with this one.

"I should have done that," Idol continued before Maher shared his displeasure that Idol never took his rockstar lifestyle to that next level.

What made Maher ask such a question? He says there was a tell-all book written by some rockstar groupie that caught his attention.

"It was one of those tell all books about rock stars and stuff and movie stars and famous people she'd f--ked right? You know, needless to say, a bestseller. Among the rock stars she talks about was George Harrison," Maher remembered.

Here we go. This is what was on Bill's mind while talking to Billy.

"Her version was [Harrison] played the ukulele while she was blowing him," Maher added.

What is Bill Maher talking about?

The book Maher was referencing is titled You’ll Never Make Love in This Town Again by a woman named Liza who used a pseudonym. Liza writes in the book, "George Harrison was not one for small talk. This living legend let his needs be known early into our introduction."

George, Liza alleges, blurted out what he was looking to do that night.

"I was surprised at his frankness. But I figured, probably like a thousand women before me, When will I have another chance to […] a Beatle? I decided to comply."

And, with that, the ukulele story was born.

"My mind was racing. Should I interrupt his strum with small talk? He was acting very matter-of-fact, as if he were transfixed on a rugby match and couldn't be bothered by what I was doing," Liza wrote.

One thing led to another, George strummed away, then strolled out of the room and right back to his life, Liza claims. "He never even asked my name," she complained.

Billy Idol on smoking crack to get off heroin

Idol might not have had a night with Liza in Holllywood like George Harrison, but he had his own wild nights living the rocker life. Did he do cocaine? Dumb question. "Oh yeah," Idol told Maher.

Idol was a pro at drugs.

"Once you're trying to get off heroin, what do you go to? You go to something else that I started smoking crack to get off heroin," he added. "It worked."

Ironically, or not, Billy Idol's documentary, "Should Be Dead," was released over the weekend. Needless to say, the title isn't clickbait. The guy was the real deal.