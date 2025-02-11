Inside Look At $125 Million Vacation Compound Is Jaw-Dropping: PHOTOS

Life sure is good when you're rich and have insane real estate.

As I've noted a few times here at OutKick, real estate is one of the few things that genuinely interests me. I find myself going down rabbit holes all the time digging up different listings and photos.

There's something about a great ranch or home that just gets the blood pumping. The one we have today is next-level insane.

Aspen compound listed for sale at a cool price of $125 million.

Bill Koch, one of the Koch brothers, is looking to offload his Aspen compound for the price of $125 million. This might be the place for you if you have some money burning a hole in your pocket because the specs are insane.

The estate features a 16,600-square-foot main lodge, seven cabins and is north of 50 acres, according to a profile by The Wall Street Journal.

The main residence features seven bedrooms, multiple offices, a media room, and an additional seven cabins. The estate also features hot tubs, ponds and hiking trails, according to the profile.

Do I have your attention? I certainly should. Just wait until you see the pictures. It's a mind-boggling compound. Make sure to shoot me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said above, life is good when you're rich and have awesome real estate. I have no idea why Bill Koch even wants to sell this beast.

This is something you should hang onto and never give it up. It's straight up out of "Yellowstone." Protect it at all costs.

John Dutton would hang his head with shame if he knew it was being sold. At the same time, making $125 million in one sale is generation money, but something tells me Bill Koch isn't sweating it.

What are your thoughts on the stunning compound for sale in Aspen? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.