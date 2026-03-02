Bill Clinton's Epstein Deposition: The Most Salacious Moments

As former President Bill Clinton faced a six-hour congressional interrogation over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, several surreal and explosive moments—including a "creepy" portrait and awkward email exchanges—took center stage.

The Bill Clinton Epstein probe deposition is out and, as promised, it's one for the ages.

Bill says there's not much to see here. He needed a plane to fly around the world and Jeffrey Epstein promised him the plane if he'd talk politics with Epstein on the flights. It was a mutual business decision, Slick Willy contends.

Let's dive in and see how Bill handled the heat.

The Blue Dress Painting

During the deposition, President Clinton was asked about a painting of Clinton in a blue dress that was in one of Jeffrey Epstein's residences. The blue dress was supposed to be the same blue dress worn by Monica Lewinsky. When pressed to describe what was going on in the painting, Clinton replied:"I've never seen it in person."

He also added, " And if I had known Jeffrey Epstein had this painting [it] would have saved me this whole day. "

" Clinton was asked if he ever introduced Epstein to Monica Lewinsky or any other young female White House staffers. "I did not," Clinton replied.

Salacious Emails from Ghislaine Maxwell

What about the emails sent by Jeff's fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, to an email address (WJC) that Clinton aide, Doug Band, claimed to share with the former president.

One email from Maxwell read: " There was one juicy little bit tidbit I did let out. The one about what a super stud that you are and how I have a crush on you and how you are hung like a horse... "Clinton laughed as he was read the hung like a horse quote from the email. When asked if he believes Band sent the email, Slick Willy replied, "I do."

Another email sent to the same address from Maxwell stated: " This email is silly I want to spank bottoms tonight. "Bill wanted to know who sent the email. When told it came from the WJC account, Slick Willy said nothing.

"I did not," Clinton, who swore he didn't have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky back in the 1990s, noted when asked if he had a physical relationship with Maxwell.

Massages on the Plane.

Bill was asked about any relationship he had with Shantae Davies, a flight attendant on trips. Clinton admitted, " There was one time when I was sitting up and I got a back row by neck work. And I think Shante did it but I'm not sure. "

Clinton claims he had a neck spasm that needed the kink worked out.

When a member pointed out that Epstein recruited victims as "masseuses," Clinton responded: "I wish Shante had told me I liked her. But I didn't think it was anything unusual. I can't tell you how many airplanes I've been on where rich people asked me to go and they had someone offering massage."

"Likes Them Young"

Nancy Mace asked Clinton about a witness who testified that Epstein once said Clinton "like[s] them young."

"First of all that's not true," Clinton hit back at Mace while the two got into a debate on her use of the word "young." Bill argued that it's not true that he has any interest in underage girls. Mace assured him she was asking about young women, like White House intern young. "At my age anybody younger than I am," Clinton fired back.

Orgies:

Representative Lauren Boebert (CO) read from a transcript of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, asking Clinton, " Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey's house? Yes. My question, Mr President, were you ever aware or engaged in any of these sexual orgies? "

Clinton, once again, denied being on the island. "No," Bill replied when asked if he was ever on any Virgin Island with Epstein.

The Hot Tub Photo in Brunei

Representative Nick Lang (New York)produced a photo showing Clinton in a hot tub with young women in the background pool area. "I don't think I knew the photo was being taken," Slick Willy said of the night in Brunei.

Epstein and Maxwell were on the trip. It was categorized as a Clinton AIDS trip. You know, doing good missions around the world type stuff. Bill says the Sultan of Brunei was excited that the former President was coming for a visit and stay at one of the fine hotels in the country. "I want you to stay at this hotel and I hope you'll use the pool," Clinton remembers the sultan telling him.

Clinton says he used the pool, got out and went to bed "exhausted."

As for the young woman at the pool, Bill says he's clueless to whom the female was.