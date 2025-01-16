Bill Burr And Jimmy Kimmel Laugh, Mock Those Who Blame Newsom For Wildfires

Bill Burr and Jimmy Kimmel mocked those that are criticizing politicians and their lack of preparedness ahead of last week's disastrous Los Angeles wildfires. Burr even went as far to say that those complaining were "Internet know-it-all's," as well as "f'n lunatics."

Burr began his rant by talking about how he was evacuated from his Los Angeles home, but that he "Was lucky… [because] the winds moved," which ultimately spared his house.

However, that's when Burr - with Kimmel laughing like a desperate lapdog – began mocking those that were criticizing the political leader's response during the massive disaster. "I think everybody did a great job. Unlike the Internet," Burr continued.

"[The fires] were mismanaged? Like some idiot on the Internet knows how to manage the worst fire in LA? Sitting there in his underwear?" the 56-year-old comedian continued as Kimmel continued to agree.

Burr's comments let Governor Gavin Newsom and LA mayor Karen Bass off the hook by conveniently overlooking things like the 117 million gallon reservoir that wasn't filled with water or the fact that Bass was out of the country when the fires broke out.

BILL BURR MOCKED THOSE THAT BLAME NEWSOM

But according to Burr and Kimmel, it's YOU the citizen that's the problem, and not the elected leaders who are supposed to do their actual jobs and protect their city and state.

Hey Bill - nobody is criticizing the brave men and women of the Los Angeles Fire Department as well as emergency workers that have put their lives in danger for over a week and a half now to save people. Seriously, nobody is upset at them whatsoever. It is the leadership that failed them and all Los Angeles County residents that people are furious about. The condemnation, by the way, is coming from both Democrats and Republicans as well, Bill.

Last week's wildfires were so bad that even CNN's Wolf Blitzer did a segment on how much Newsom and Mayor Bass screwed up! Or how about the LAFD Fire Chief also saying that they were let down by local leaders? Are you going to call them an "f'n lunatic" as well, Bill?

BILL BURR TOOK THE COWARDLY WAY OUT

Honestly, Burr's comments are quite disappointing. Imagine if he went on Kimmel and called out Newsom, Mayor Bass and more?

He sure had the opportunity to, and yet he decided to go after the ordinary person.

What Burr fails to realize is that when things hit the fan, it doesn't matter if someone is a Democrat or Republican.

And that's nothing to laugh about.