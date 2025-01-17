Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Is A Recruiting Thirst Trap, Gov. Kristi On The Beach & Flexible Sydney Smith!

They did it … AGAIN! The Libs let us make it to the Friday of Inaugural weekend. What IDIOTS! How could they do it? No turning back now. It's over. We won again.

Three days, boys and girls. Let's get AFTER it.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we recruit some Five-Star QBs with Bill Belichick's college girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and go from there.

What else? Obviously, we'll get to the best of the rest from a big week of #content. And buddy, it was LOADED this week.

Gov. Kristi is gonna stop by class today after her confirmation hearing because she was a DOG up there (come on, that was an easy one!), and maybe we'll also do some big J digging on this Kamala Harris picture, because it is a DOOZY.

Oh yeah! This could be our final class with TikTok. We'll celebrate it the only way we can.

OK, grab you something with enough alcohol in it to knock you out until Trump's swearing in, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

What a recruiting pitch!

Nope, we ain't beating around the bush today. It's Friday, and I'm trying to squeeze in nine because the First Lady's in a good mood today, so we're gonna cut to the chase and get this class going.

How about this little heater from Bill and Jordon? I mean, my God:

Imagine showing up at a recruit's house with Jordon by your side? Hell, imagine trying to negotiate an NIL deal with some holier-than-thou transfer who wants more playing time, and you trot Jordon out at the 11th hour?

What a tool in Bill's woodshed. That's an ace in the hole if I've ever seen one. Love that Bill is just riding with it, too. The guy doesn't give a shit anymore, and why should he?

This is all for fun at this point. He's won literally everything, is a first ballot HOFer, has a massive mansion on Nantucket and is dating a 24-year-old ex-cheerleader.

You think he gives a shit what we think? Hell no. He's putting his best foot forward and beginning his takeover of Chapel Hill.

Glad Jordon's along for the ride. Can't wait to see where it takes us.

Do your job.

Next!

What a week of #content

What a week, indeed. We had the Dems melting down daily over Trump's cabinet picks – and subsequent confirmations. That in itself gave me plenty to bookmark for today.

We also had Stephen Colbert throwing a tantrum on Biden's last day, ripped Jeff Bezos AND RFK already making us all less fat and disgusting.

MAHA!

Kristi, Kamala memes & Sydney Smith's TikTok farewell

#Content! Couple things …

1. Bikinis were unlawful back in the day? My God. No wonder there are so many horny old dudes on the internet today.

2. The Bart Scott moment is still one of my favorite all-time postgame interviews. That and the Richard Sherman-Erin Andrews one. Elite stuff from Bart, who I assume is woke now because he works at ESPN.

3. Dolly? Dolly!

4. No sex scenes in movies? Hm. Tough one. On one hand, piss off. We all grew up with the double-VHS set of Titanic, and we all remember a very naked Kate Winslet. It's called art.

On the other hand … come to think of it, did we really need to see Jack paint a naked Kate Winslet in a movie about one of the greatest disasters in the history of time? Dunno. Probably not, if we're being honest.

Does beg the question … which movie has the greatest sex scene ever? It's a loaded question, and one I admittedly stole from a Reddit thread I stumbled upon (before Hookstead!).

A popular answer seemed to be Mulholland Drive. I've obviously never seen it, but a quick incognito Google search certainly makes it the leader in the clubhouse.

Oddly enough, it was famously directed by David Lynch, who died yesterday. What an odd full-circle moment for this class. RIP.

OK, rapid-fire time! First up? Gov. Kristi had a big day today!

That's our girl! The whole dog killing snafu aside, it's been a solid few months for Gov. Kristi! And now, she's bashing skulls on Capitol Hill.

Hegseth, Pam Bondi and now Kristi … what an awful week for the Libs. Just beatdown after beatdown.

It's a new era!

Next? Might as well keep piling on:

Couple things here … 1) Great response with the Trump picture. Obvious one, but still packs a punch. God, I love Twitter.

2) Insane picture in the background to begin with. What the hell is that?

3) Most importantly … that CANNOT be Kamala's real arm. No chance. That's the longest arm in the history of time. No shot.

It's either photoshopped OR she needs to immediately declare for the WNBA draft. Also, a GIANT hand. There's no way we just spent four years with Kamala Harris and never once noticed that limb. HAS to be fake.

Yeah, there's just no way. Sorry. Ain't buying it. Do better, Dems. I know that's asking a lot.

OK, that's it for today – and for this week! Could be the final class with TikTok. Who knows?

If that is the case, let's go out with a bang and welcome Nightcaps OG and TikTok legend, Sydney Smith, back for one final ride.

Take us home, Sid the Kid!

