Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Launches Nasty NYE Attack Against Enemies

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson celebrated the new year by sending a clear signal to her enemies that she's ready for war.

In a rather scathing Instagram Story post from late last night, Hudson celebrated with Bill and made sure her enemies know that their love is strong and lasting.

"Cheers!!! [champagne glass emojis] to our 3rd midnights' kiss," Bill's slam piece cheerleader girlfriend announced. You can do the math on that one.

She wasn't done with the messaging. Jordon kept writing more and more messages in smaller and smaller fonts until I was forced to use a full zoom.

"Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for ‘public knowledge’; yet, somehow everything changed," Jordon continued.

Here comes the drama.

"4th calendar year; going strong," she assured her enemies. "I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging keyboard warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

BOOM!

I'm not great with math, but it's starting to sound like Bill might have met Jordon on that plane when she was around 21. Seriously, they met on a plane. Bill was in his late 60s and they were suddenly "together."

As I've written many times over the last few months, Netflix, Amazon, or some other streaming service needs to get a camera on these two ASAP. This is the next phase of Real Housewives. This is bridging Real Housewives and Inside the NFL.

The biggest question I hear about these two is, "What do they talk about or have in common?"

Solve it, Netflix.

Show us Jordon's authenticity in 2025.