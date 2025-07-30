'Big Brother' Katherine Infuriates Viewers With Alleged Illegal Gameplay, Terrible Autograph & An 18-in Putter

Plus: Are you offended by virtual hotel front desk workers from India?

The WNBA is a content machine & I'm about to make a huge announcement

Guys, I'm falling in love with the league. The WNBA.

No, I'm not interested in watching the actual games. I'm just here for the content. Last night sealed it when someone launched a lime green dildo like a javelin onto the court during a game in Atlanta.

This league is so absurd that I have no choice but to pay attention to it purely as a content play. As a circus.

I'm an old salty dawg Internet guy. I'm here to entertain readers. Yes, sometimes I inform you of what the purple-haired idiots are up to, but, at my core, the goal has always been to entertain the reader who is at a job that he hates or in a marriage that's about to end.

The WNBA provides me with that content.

You have lesbian girlfriends who are split up due to trades. You have Angel Reese throwing up six shots under the rim. You have two to three minute stretches of bricks, airballs, turnovers & pure comedy.

Guys, let's face it, this league IS FAN-TASTIC!

Are you offended if U.S. hotel front desks are now manned by some Indian guy making $5k a year?

This front desk experience at a La Quinta hotel is going viral and the "Save American Jobs" types are going nuts over this, but I'm sitting here thinking that those same people are in for a big surprise when A.I. is handling hotel front desks.

Here's what I care about at a hotel:

Price

Do I have a key? (Yes, via my phone.)

Is the place clean? A.I. maids aren't a thing yet.

How is the pillow?

Is the bed comfortable?

Is the bacon actually cooked at the breakfast buffet?

Do I care if some hotel along the highway in Kentucky where I'm staying for seven hours is manned by Ashwin in New Delhi?

No.

In the very near future, we're going to have our pick of A.I. front desk workers. Yes, you will eventually be allowed to pick a virtual hot blonde to chat with at the Hampton Inn front desk. Give it time.

Maybe I'm wrong here. Tell me.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

The emailers are buzzing over Scott sending in his mayo expiration date

Scott wrote:

Opened up a new mayo this morning and noticed the expiration date. I see July 3025 which, to me, I have 100 years to use this. Well, it is mayo so nobody knows actual death date of this product.

— Allen K. hits back:

I’m not sure if Scott in Rocky Point is trolling you or if he’s not thinking this through…

This is clearly July 30, 2025.

— Chris A. is a mayo expiration date truther:

Your boy Scott in NC with the mayo supposedly expiring in 3025 shouldn't get too excited. The expiration date is actually July 30, 2025. We're at the point in the century where we can abbreviate the year to two digits.

And it's 1,000 years to wait for it to expire, not 100. Scott clearly went to public school. We kid because we love.

BTW, the Fantastic Four movie was awesome. Finally, a Marvel movie worth seeing at the theater!

— Jim T. chimes in:

Scott in Rocky Point has me a little worried. That clearly reads July 30 2025. And it’s mayo. He needs to finish up what he can NOW and toss it. Because it’s mayo. (Maybe he can make one of those PB and mayo sandwiches that SC readers suggested to SeanJo.)

— John from SD replies:

On the topic of expiration dates: I read that label as Jul 30, 25? Just a poor job by Hellman’s and their labeling with no comma and/or spacing. Expiration dates are a big topic in our household. The wife sticks to dates and I stick to what the product is. Yes dairy probably needs to go, but so many other products/dates are subjective dates the manufacturers are required to use per the government. Unfortunately, my kids buy into her philosophy. I’ve eaten a bunch of "label expired" with no ramifications (choose wisely), they’re always appalled.



What does the SC community think of expiration dates and what products are you willing to ignore the expiration date?

‘Rate my golf cart setup’

— LA Don in Palm Desert, California was at the course and decided to get reviewed:



I’d like to see if our readers can rate my set up here, also I’d like to see some others ‘set up’ for a round as well…



Cheers my friend

Kinsey:

3 stars out of 5.

There's no phone holder or a magnetic beer can koozie stuck to the windshield post.

This is a basic setup. Don needs to add at least 1-2 more magnetic features. What about a Ryobi fan attachment?

I'll send this to my buddy Diesel and ask him to show off his setup. It's bizarre how many magnetic toys that guy has at his disposal. He also has a way to tie into the cart battery to hook up a portable heater for winter golf.

National Wing Day reports (Tuesday was National Wing Day)

— From raccoon sheriff John in Houston:

Tried to take my son to Pluckers tonight for dinner.

I feel the same way I did that time I naively thought I’d just slip away early on Black Friday and get one of those $20 printers and be back in an hour or so.

National wing day is quite popular with the masses.

On the passing of Ryne Sandberg

— Kirk B. in Duluth, MN writes:

I awoke early this morning and learned of the death of Chicago Cub Ryne Sandberg at 65 from Mestatic Prostate Cancer

Ryne Sandberg Mr. Baseball Mr. Chicago Cub I remember him well was the same age as "Rhino" the name that the late great Harry Caray nicknamed him was one of his favorite Chicago Cubs and Harry would make him part of the conversation when playing Harry Caray once told his Wife "Dutchie" said that Stan Musial & Ryne Sandberg were his top two Baseball Players of all time

Ryne Sandberg MLB HOF Mr. Chicago Cub Gone But Will Never Be Forgotten By The Fans & The City Of Chicago

Rest Easy Rhino

This is for all american men and in Outkick Nation

Get A PSA Prostate Antigen Test It's A Simple Blood Draw It Just May Save Your Life

As A Prostate Cancer Survivor I have a PSA Blood Draw for Urology & Oncology every 3 months to see if the numbers are holding steady or taking a "bounce" every survivors fear of if it does what comes next

Get that test for yourself

Ryne Sandberg would want you to do it & my wish for you to do it too.

And, finally, let's check in with a Florida idiot

— From Lee D.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :