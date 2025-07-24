Beyonce Is Reportedly Banned From Visiting Egyptian Pyramids By Real-Life Indiana Jones

Beyoncé may be referred to as a Queen, but definitely not in Egypt!

In a new interview, former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, and real-life ‘Indiana Jones,' Dr. Zahi Hawass revealed why the famed singer is reportedly no longer welcome at the ancient Egyptian Pyramids structures. During a conversation with The New York Post, Dr. Hawas explained that Beyoncé and her team were so "rude" that he ended up banning them from ever returning to the site.

"Beyoncé came in 2008, and it did not end well," the famed archaeologist told the outlet. "She was a very nice lady, but she had a very bad bodyguard. I have a camera lady who follows me during these tours, to record everything - and Beyoncé's bodyguard snatched the camera right out of her hand! I wouldn't stand for it. I told her and her bodyguard to get out, and banned her from the pyramids [on the spot]."



BEYONCE'S BODYGUARD GOT TOO AGGRESSIVE

As the former head of all things antiquities-related, and often referred to as "the gatekeeper" of the Egyptian Pyramids, Hawass has the power to essentially decide who is allowed to visit the ancient structures, and also who is allowed to excavate. He's essentially the guy.

That's part of the reason why he is seen as controversial at times, which Joe Rogan alluded to during a contentious interview this past May on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. (The Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, headed by the Minister of Antiquities, is responsible for the full control and oversight of anything Pyramids-related). Hawass has also been credited with leading excavations that have resulted in a number of ancient Egyptian discoveries, hence leading him to be referred to as a real-life Indiana Jones.

In a previous interview with The Independent, Dr. Hawass revealed further details about what led to Queen Bey's alleged pyramid punishment. It's important to note that Beyoncé has not confirmed the claims.

BEYONCE'S PYRAMID PROBLEM

"Most people I take on tours are very nice and we become friends. But this lady "She said she would come at 3pm but she came late. I said 'You have to say I'm sorry I'm late'. But she didn't open her mouth," the Egyptologist began.

"I brought a photographer and she also had a photographer and a guard. When my photographer started to shoot, he said 'No, Stop! I am the one who says yes or no, not you.' I said 'In that case since you almost hit my photographer and you are not polite - out! I am not giving you the privilege of having you on my tour.' I said Beyoncé was stupid and I left," Hawass continued.

There's been no official word from Beyoncé's team regarding Dr. Hawass's story, who also shared an awkward moment with Katy Perry as well when she was visiting the pyramids.

"Katy Perry came once, and I don’t think she was very happy. I didn’t recognize her, and didn’t realize she was a singer. I only knew that the guy next to her was Orlando Bloom. I think that upset her," the archaeologist told the Post.

