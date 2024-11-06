Bette Midler Not Handling Trump Win Well: Implies She’d Drink Drano, Nukes X Account

It has been an interesting day in America. On one hand, some people — pretty safe to say most, given that President-elect Donald Trump took home the popular vote — were elated.

Others, however, are losing their minds over the prospect of a guy who was already president for four years getting another four years.

Take a wild guess which camp singer/actress/archetypical Hollywood nutcase Bette Midler falls into.

According to Page Six, leading up to the election, Midler posted a photo of a bottle of champagne and some Drano with sticky notes on them.

The bottle of champagne had a note that read "KAMALA WINS" while the Drano had a note that said "TRUMP WINS."

Doesn't take a genius to figure out the implication.

Of course, we now know how the election shook out and, by modern standards, it was a landslide for Trump.

So, what did Midler do?

If you said, "Delete her X account," congratulations on having a good sense for ultra-liberal celebrity meltdowns.

Should… should someone maybe go check on Bette?

I'm sure she didn't gulp down Drano, but I wouldn't rule out that champagne bottle earmarked for a potential Kamala victory turning into a sorrow-drownin' bottle of bubbly.

There have been some wild reactions to the outcome of the election, not the least of which was Bette Midler's rage-quitting X.

Crazy stuff. I'm sure Bette will be back on X or some other platform spoutin' nonsense or singing show tunes or whatever it is that she does these days. I'm sure the same will be true about fellow aging Hollywood nutcase Rob Reiner, who has gone radio silent on X since the election.

Which is nice, but I would still like some Spinal Tap II updates…

However, if you thought I was going to write an article about Bette Midler and not include the video of her getting truck-sticked in a softball game by George Costanza, then you must be new around here.

"The Understudy" Great episode.