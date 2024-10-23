Actress Was Told Insanely Graphic Message About Sex Before Doing Hit Show

Bethany Joy Lenz was apparently given a very graphic message prior to doing "One Tree Hill."

For our younger readers - especially the young men - "One Tree Hill" was a very popular show for teens on The CW (originally WB) way back in the day.

It premiered all the way back in 2003 when the world was a lot different, and it followed a group of high school students in a small town that loves high school basketball. Personally, I never got into it, but my sisters and all their friends loved it. It was the talk of school after every new episode. It kicked off an entire new trend of coming of age stories on TV.

It also apparently required the cast to be ready for some very adult content.

"One Tree Hill" star Bethany Joy Lenz recalls graphic message prior to joining the cast

Now, I have to admit that I don't remember much about "One Tree Hill." I was a very young kid when it aired. I do remember the school shooting episode - it's most famous episode ever - and I remember there being some sexual elements, but nothing past PG-13 at its worst. After all, it was broadcast TV. Apparently, Lenz was told ahead of time it might get much worse.

In fact, the woman who played Haley James Scott on the series claims she was told to prepare for heavy sexual content, and she wasn't told in polite fashion.

"I have a direct quote that I’ve been asked to relay to you, to make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into before you sign this contract. ‘You tell her this show is about f*cking and sucking and if she’s gonna have a problem with that, she shouldn’t come in tomorrow,’" Lenz claims her manager told her, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The wild claim is revealed in her upcoming book "Dinner for Vampires."

For reference, Lenz would have been in her very early 20s when "One Tree Hill" started production. Probably around 20 or 21.

So, she wasn't exactly a child, but I'm not sure anyone really needs to be told a "show is about f*cking and sucking."

I think the message could have been conveyed in a simpler way. Perhaps she could have been told, "Just so your client knows, there are some sexual elements to this show. She should be aware of that before signing on."

Now, due to the fact I don't remember much about the episodes I saw in my house growing up that had my sister and their friends glued to the TV, I reached out to the experts (my sisters).

They confirmed there was nothing in the show that was even close to being bad enough to require the message Lenz received via her manager prior to signing onto the show. I guess Hollywood was just a bit blunter back then.

Finally, because I'd be remiss if I didn't mention it, I had a massive crush on Sophia Bush back in the day as a little kid. She played Brooke Davis in the series, and was right up there with Emma Watson and Keira Knightley when it came to young David Hookstead's crushes back in the days.

The people who did the casting and writing knew exactly what they were doing when it came to moving the needle.

What do you think about the message Lenz was given? Fair or too far? I'm happy to hear your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.