What Is The Best Rock/Hype Songs For College Football? There's A Clear Number One

What's a rock/hype song that is mandatory on a college football playlist?

We've been cranking out a lot of music content lately, and I'm going to keep doing it because you guys are eating it all up.

I'm right there with you. We recently published the best country songs for the college football season, and now we're pivoting a little bit with it being the first full blown weekend of college football.

What are the best rock/hype songs for college football?

I asked the readers what's the best rock or hype song for the college football season, and there were some clear answers.

Here are 11 rock songs that seemed like very popular choices. Give them a listen and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

1) AC/DC - Thunderstruck

2) Motley Crue - Kickstart My Heart

3) Metallica - Enter Sandman

4) Van Halen - Panama

5) Rush - Tom Sawyer

6) Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

7) Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff

8) AC/DC - T.N.T.

9A) Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

9B) Creedence Clearwater Revival - Run Through The Jungle

10) Ted Nugent - Stranglehold

Now, go crush your day, enjoy the games and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.