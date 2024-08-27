Best Country Song For Football Season? Fans Have Clear Number One

What's the best song to listen to at a college football tailgate?

This Saturday is the first full slate of college football games of the year, and excitement is at an incredible level. The beers are going to go down very easy once we crack them open.

We've also been cranking out a lot of country music content here at OutKick lately, and you all seem to love it. I'm not going to stop as long as it keeps putting fuel in the private jet you all seem to think I have!

That's a joke of course, but you know what's not a joke? The playlist for a college football tailgate.

What are the best country songs for the college football season?

I threw the question out to everyone on X about the best country song for a college football tailgate playlist, and you all didn't disappoint.

There was also a clear number one at the top of the list. Let's roll, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

1) "Dixieland Delight" - Alabama

2) "Sweet Home Alabama" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

3) "Friends in Low Places" - Garth Brooks

4) "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - John Denver

5) "Rocky Top" - The Osborne Brothers

6) "Family Tradition" - Hank Williams Jr.

7) "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue" - Toby Keith

8) "Tennessee Fan" - Morgan Wallen

9) "Comin’ to Your City" - Big & Rich

10) "Wagon Wheel" - Old Crow Medicine Show

Honorable mention: The Halloween version of "Rocky Top."

And there you have it, folks. That's what we have for our top 10. Now, go out and crush this weekend's action, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.