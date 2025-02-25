Best Man's Wedding Toast Goes Viral After He Reveals His Relationship With Bride

A solid wedding toast won’t drag on and it will make people laugh. They can even stir some emotion if you're into that sort of thing. It's not for everyone, but I get it.

As far as checking those boxes, this best man nailed his wedding toast. It's possible it dragged on, but in the clip shared on social media that ended up going viral, he had people laughing, and he stirred a little emotion too.

The reason for the laughter and the emotion is precisely why the video ended up going viral. While delivering his toast, he revealed his relationship with the bride. There was laughter and some emotion too.

The best man, Dylan, reports the NY Post, is holding the microphone as he reveals when he first noticed that the bride Rachel and the groom Foster were perfect for one another.

"I just noticed the connection they had," the best man says during the wedding reception in front of all the Oklahoma couple's friends and family.

"The laughs they shared together, the way they looked at each other," he continued. "And you would think it sounds really romantic, but the only problem was, I was dating Rachel at the time."

Laughter and uncomfortable reactions from the newlyweds followed. The look on the best man's face, while trying to play it off as it was no big deal, told the story. This hurt him.

How do you go from being the boyfriend to the best man? It can't be a comfortable spot to be in, but to then add that part in the wedding toast is bonkers.

That's the kind of information you never bring up. Everyone already knows. You let them whisper behind your back about it and pretend you don’t hear it and that it never happened.

That is assuming that you remain friends and end up as the best man in the first place. Now he's handed out free invitations to everyone at this wedding to joke about it right to his face.

Hey, maybe that's his thing. If it is, to each their own I guess.