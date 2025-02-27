Best Girlfriend In The World Calls Boyfriend's Micropenis 'Perfect'

What is this guy waiting for? Seriously, when's he going to pop the question? Yes, his girlfriend is dragging the fact that he has a micropenis all over the internet, but it could have played out way worse for him.

Penny Talbot sat down for an interview with The Sun to discuss, of all the topics in the world, the size of her boyfriend's junk. The 33-year-old has been with her boyfriend, Jake Timms, for two years now and is not disappointed with him at all.

In fact, she calls his smaller-than-average package "perfect." You read that right, and you also read girlfriend instead of fiancé or wife correctly too.

Through mutual friends, she was aware of the fact that the British army veteran had a smaller penis before they started dating and went out with him anyway. On top of that Jake was upfront about it as well.

Talbot told the outlet, "When we started dating, Jake brought it up straight away. But he wasn’t embarrassed about it at all, in fact I would say he was proud of his size."

These two, it would appear, are a perfect match for one another

That's the spirit. She added, "I think he just wanted me to know in case I was disappointed, but that wasn’t the case at all."

Nope, she thinks it's perfect and when nosey folks ask her about the couple's sex life, she reminds them that it's not all about size.

"I mean, yes, he is below average, but for me it’s never been about a man’s size," Talbot wisely said. "There are lots of other ways to spice up your sex life and for you both to be left satisfied in the bedroom, and believe it or not, it doesn’t all just come down to your bloke’s manhood."

Talk about a pump-up speech. This is how you throw your name into the running for the "best girlfriend in the world." She did tell everyone about the size of your junk, but she also said it was perfect.

That's girlfriend of the year material at the very least. It's also wife material and if she was trying to push a proposal out of her boyfriend, this was a solid move. Best of luck to these two.