Wild Stories Of Having Sex With A Friend Go Viral, Some Are Nightmare Fuel

What happens when best friends hook up?

It's been a minute or two since I last dipped my toes into the relationship world here at OutKick. I've been on a military and foreign affairs bender lately.

Welcome to the trenches. You never know what's going to come at you on a daily basis. It's the best of times. It's the worst of times.

Well, after a solid break from relationship content (I'm certainly no expert, for the record), we're back with a mega-viral Reddit thread.

Stories of getting out of the friend zone go viral.

The popular forum website is currently on fire with stories about what happens when people cross the friend zone threshold. Answers are all over the place.

Some have positive outcomes. Others…..very much do not. Check out the stories below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It became weirdly awkward but we kept sleeping together for a few months, it just became awkward when hanging out in public. We eventually decided we might as well just be dating but something never felt right so now we haven't spoken in many years. Not a happy story like most of the others but very real. Sometimes it just changes the dynamic.

Friends for a few years, drunken sex, started dating that next day, dated for six years and finally married for 16 years this Halloween.

She blocked me immediately when I left her house.

Brief, tumultuous relationship, and then back to being friends, albeit not as close.

Had sex one day/night and moved in together. 43 years ago

He found out he’s gay and I found out I’m not.

Started dating officially a few weeks later, been together almost two years now. She makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.

We were together for 25 years. She passed last December, still missing her smile and laughter.

It was kind of awkward, despite having a crush on her for years, I had friend zoned myself? She ghosted me. Texted 6 months later and said she was pregnant. Didn’t respond for 2 DAYS when I asked if it’s mine. She said it’s not. That was 2 years ago. She reached out again recently and asked if I wished the kid was mine. She’s married, Im in a serious relationship, I said no. She asked for an easy favor, I offered to help, she never responded. It would have been better to stay friends. Woops

I wouldn't say best friend, but real close friend. It happened, and we never talked about it. Just went about life like nothing ever happened. Changed nothing.

We dated for a year and she broke up. Found out later that she cheated three times and this is what still hurts.

Well, we actually don’t talk anymore kinda for that reason

He called me a piece of sh*t and we never talked again

She's my wife now. No plans yet on having kids but we have 3 cats. Life is good. 10/10 would sleep with her again.

We forgot it happened

I confessed my feelings and he didn't reciprocate. He married someone else. I eventually did find my actual best friend and married him. We are still great friends and I actually love his wife lol. There's no bitterness or awkwardness.

Had sex with my best friend now I have a husband and two cats.

Nothing changed We talked shortly about it, we agreed that it had to happen at some point and laughed about it Never happened again, still best friends

We are married, have a mortgage and a cat 😂

Married her, almost 22 years ago 🤷🏻‍♂️

We’re married

one night at a party i was on mushrooms, i decided to have a shower for some reason, half way through she came in and joined me and we just started going at it. Nothing at all changed haha.

We don't talk as much anymore. She has a boyfriend now and I don't think he is entirely comfortable with having me around, understandably.

It was fun for about eight years. If I ever see that mother**ker again, I’m throwing hands.

We got married, had 2 kids, moved to a new city, adopted 3 rescue dogs, and then she died at 45yo

Married for twenty five years

She’s married and has two kids. We talk everyday ..we both agreed that it was awesome but sometimes relationships don’t last… friendship does tho

We were together for eight years. We have a daughter. She’s married to a nice man. We see each other a few times a year and regularly go on holiday with a group of old friends.

Dated for four months, decided it didn’t work, still best friends and work together. Occasionally hook up still but never get in each other’s way of pursuing other things.

Feel like there are different stages in life where we find people who we consider best friends due to various reasons. Things happen with these friends. Eventually you move on, grow up, and find your partner, who in most cases starts as a really good friendship (best friend).

Currently going through a divorce. I can't wait to get this over with so I can officially cut all contact.

Well, it certainly seems like the stories have only two outcomes. People get married or it ends in absolute disaster.

Welcome to life. I'll censor myself here in the .0001% chance my mom reads this. We don't need too many stories going viral.

I have nothing to add as of now, and that is the way it's going to stay. Some things are best left classified.

Do you have any funny relationship stories to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.