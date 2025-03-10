Bernie Sanders Hosts Christian-Hating Trans Singer To Perform Purely Evil Song At Wisconsin Rally

Bernie Sanders held a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday night where a few thousand of his incredibly liberal and far-left supporters piled into a small college gym for his ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ speech. To appease his crowd, the progressive Senator had transgender singer Laura Jane Grace ‘perform’ what may very well be the most-aggressive, disrespectful, heinous songs ever written.

For those who don't know, which is probably every single person reading this along with anyone who has a legitimate career, Grace is a singer and guitarist for the punk band Against Me! The 44-year-old biological male, previously known as Thomas James Gabel, is a long-time supporter of the far-left-wing Senator and performed in support of him in 2020.

During Friday's rally, Grace, a self-described anarchist, performed a solo version of "Your God (God's D--k)." The song doesn't mock Christians, it disrespects them, their faith, values, and everything they stand for.

"Does your god have a big fat d--k? Cause it feels like he’s f--ing me," the transgender singer screamed from the stage. "Are his ba--s filled with lightning? Do they dangle like heaven's keys?"

The lyrics are so blatantly disgusting and disrespectful that they don't even seem real. Deranged and disturbing don't even begin to describe the sorry excuse for a song.

If you want to watch and listen the performance from Bernie Sanders' rally, you can see a clip of it here. Fair warning, the lyrics are NSFW and most definitely not suitable for children or any decent human, for that matter.

Another disturbing yet unsurprising layer to Grace's performance is the sheer number of people cheering as the trans singer mocks Christians.

Forget Bernie Sanders' economic and political values or his supporters who more often than not come off as incredibly anti-American, having Grace perform at this rally is a move that represents pure evil.

Democrats vs. Republicans vs. Independents? No, that's not the conversation here. The conversation about this song and Sanders promoting it is one of good vs. evil.

According to reports, more than 3,000 people attended Sanders' speech in Wisconsin. The fact that the vast majority didn't immediately walk out after Grace started shouting nonsense about God and American values is frightening. Even the most non-religious person in the room can recognize disgusting things when they see them.