New Theory Claims Bermuda Triangle Chaos Is The Result Of The Ocean Having Bad Gas

I've always been a fan of the unexplained and of mysteries. One of my favorite shows ever is "Unsolved Mysteries."

I mean, I like stuff like "Forensic Files," too, but all of those mysteries are solved.

And one mystery that has always fascinated me is the Bermuda Triangle.

That's because, unlike ghosts or Bigfoot or UFOs, there's no debate over whether or not something is happening. You can believe or not believe any sightings people have of those things, but what isn't open for debate is we have a triangle over part of the Atlantic Ocean, and, for whatever reason, a ton of s--t has gone missing there over the years.

And I'm not talking car keys or sunglasses.

So, what paranormal phenomenon could be to blame? Aliens, wormholes, whirlpools, maybe something with magnets that makes compasses flip out?

Well, according to Ronald Kapper of "What If Science" (via Daily Mail), one possible explanation is bursts of methane gas from the sea floor.

The thought is that large amounts of the gas being released in the area could have created buoyancy issues for ships or possibly engine failures. Kapper suggests that maybe this phenomenon has died down over the years, which could explain why there aren't as many instances of ships or planes disappearing.

Not like the golden age of the Bermuda Triangle…

This makes sense to me because it's such a simple explanation, and I'm a big Occam's Razor guy. The simplest explanation is usually the correct one, and this is much simpler than some kind of tear in the fabric of time and space that sends entire squadrons of airplanes into another dimension.

Boats sinking and planes crashing because of what is essentially the ocean farting is much easier for me to believe.

But here's the fun thing about mysteries like this one: even though that explanation makes sense to me, we still have no clue what's going on in the Bermuda Triangle.

It's definitely not time-traveling pirates, though.

That would be ridiculous.