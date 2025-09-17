Benihana Employees Give Customers Dinner & A Show With A Plate Throwing Fight: WATCH

Guests at a Torrance Benihana got more than a hibachi show when a fight erupted during dinner.

Those lucky enough to be dining in a Benihana in Torrance, California on Monday night were treated to a unique experience.

They had front row seats to a show during their dinner, and it wasn't your ordinary hibachi grill type of show either. They had some bonus entertainment added to their evening out.

That's because a fight between the manager and one of the restaurant's employees broke out and got heated in full view of those attempting to enjoy their meal.

There's yelling, then there's pushing and shoving, and even some plates sent flying through the air after a security guard steps in. The upset employee was eventually escorted out of the restaurant by security.

A security guard was reportedly hit in the face and cut by a piece of a broken plate during the chaos. This sort of entertainment you normally have to pay extra for.

Hibachi Diners Came for the Onion Volcano, Stayed for the Benihana Brawl

Lt. Freddy Ahmad of the Torrance Police Department told TMZ that by the time officers arrived on the scene, the upset employee was already gone.

The initial investigation determined that there was some sort of dispute between the manager and an employee that started it all. The manager told the employee to leave and he refused.

That's when security got involved. As you can see in the video, that's also when the show really got interesting.

Police were looking for the employee after the incident as he now faces a charge of assault for allegedly injuring the security guard, who was treated on the scene by the Torrance Fire Department for his injuries.

And to think, all the excitement I've ever witnessed at a hibachi grill is flying shrimp or a spinning egg or the onion volcano.