Ben & Jerry's Hippie Co-Founder Creates Palestine Ice Cream & You'll Never Guess How It Went Over On Twitter

Here at OutKick, we've documented the numerous batshit crazy moves from the Ben & Jerry's founders — Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield — but this one might take the cake. Cohen announced Tuesday that he's creating a Palestine-themed sorbet in the name of peace.

But there was a small problem: Ben wanted to use the Ben & Jerry's branding, but, he says, Unilever, who owns the ice cream brand, told him no way.

"So I’m doing what they couldn’t," Cohen announced on Twitter. "I’m making a watermelon-flavored ice cream that calls for permanent peace in Palestine and calls for repairing all the damage that was done there."

BOOM — world peace.

Good call, Ben. Asking the Internet to help design the side of the ice cream pint, especially now that we have AI to help, was clearly a key move. Crowdsourcing 101.

Let's see how this went over:

What a year it's been for the Libs' favorite ice cream brand

Back on the 4th of July, Ben & Jerry's celebrated independence by taking to Instagram with a message celebrating the United States of America.

Just kidding. The company's social media department turned the holiday into a lecture on slavery.

But today, we are still living with systemic racism and the legacy of slavery. We will not stop fighting for an America where there truly is liberty and justice for all.

In 2023, the company celebrated the 4th of July by telling Americans they were on stolen land. Two years before that, the company Ben Cohen founded released a Colin Kaepernick ice cream.