Ben Affleck Gets Brutally Honest About Hollywood And Fame In Raw Interview: 'Take Rich'

Ben Affleck shared some unfiltered thoughts about Hollywood, and his comments are 100% worth checking out.

Affleck's new movie "Accountant 2" is out in theaters, and it's a direct sequel to the hit 2016 film. It should be his latest box office and critical hit.

The talented actor has a long list of outstanding movies. "The Town," "Argo," "Armageddon" and "Good Will Hunting" are some good examples.

The man has had a legendary career, and he completely understands it's not all sunshine and roses.

The popular actor sat down with comedian Theo Von for a wide-ranging interview, and he touched on the realities of fame and Hollywood. It sounds like there are certainly parts of it Affleck doesn't enjoy, including the idea that being famous is a good thing.

"People go, 'I want to be rich and famous.' Like, take rich. You know what I mean? You know, famous is not going to make you happy. It seems like it will because people will like me, know who I am and I'll feel like I've done something. I think a lot of times what happens is if it doesn't come with, like, a real sense of, like, achievement or accomplishment, it actually feels hollow and empty and like bullsh*t and undeserved," Affleck explained to Von.

From there, the two had an incredible conversation about the realities of Hollywood, making movies and sharing a vision.

It's pretty neat to see a guy with Affleck's resume speak this way. It's rare you hear a guy just get brutally honest about the entertainment industry and fame.

Unfortunately, a lot of young people seem to think becoming famous is a great thing. I've never been convinced that's true. In fact, I'd argue that it's highly damaging and also leads to people debasing themselves to stay relevant.

Look at all the clown grifters in politics if you want proof of that fact. I have no doubt it's the same in entertainment.

The good news for Affleck is that while he's been through some tough battles in life, the man is going stronger than ever. You always want to see someone push through adversity, and that's what Affleck is doing. I haven't seen "Accountant 2" yet, but it's definitely on the list. In the meantime, I might have to go crush a few of Affleck's classics.