Ben Affleck Teaches Young Son Vitally Important Financial Lesson Everyone Should Learn

Ben Affleck isn't interested in giving his son a false sense of how money works.

The Hollywood superstar recently went viral when a video surfaced of him looking at expensive shoes with his son, Samuel.

"The Accountant" actor noted his son would need to mow a lot of lawns in order to afford the shoes he was looking at, which were selling for thousands of dollars.

That's right, Ben. Put him to work!

Ben Affleck teaches son important financial lesson.

Affleck addressed the video while speaking with Access Hollywood at the SXSW film festival, and he shared some comments worth hearing.

"That's what happens when you tell a mother*cker they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden they don't want those shoes, and he was like, ‘But I always said they were tough.’…It's always some grift why I need to be … I'm like, 'Man, you do not need thousand-dollar shoes!' He's like, 'We have the money.' I'm like, 'I have the money, you're broke,'" Affleck explained, according to Fox News.

Stuff like this puts a smile on his face, and it's something we should be teaching all kids. Earn your own money. Don't bank on your parents for handouts and bags of cash.

Affleck's son is correct when he says the family has money, but the actor is 1000% correct, noting that it's his money - not the kid's.

Ben Affleck has been rich and famous for a very long time. The man is an icon in the movie business. His bank account is certainly very healthy. Could he afford to buy his kids whatever they wanted? Of course, but what message would that send?

How can you build a work ethic if you just write blank checks for your children? The answer is that they won't. They'll probably grow up to be terrible people.

True story. I know a man who is *VERY* wealthy. The kind of generational wealth most people can't even imagine in their minds. He made his son get a job as a pizza delivery guy. Why? Because he didn't want his son to believe money came easily and would just arrive out of thin air.

I respect the hell out of that move. Babying your children doesn't grow character. It's a disaster waiting to happen.

Props to Affleck for keeping it real. You love to see it. Do you have a fun story about teaching money lessons? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.