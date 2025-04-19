Ben Affleck Rips California For Losing Film Production Industry

As we all know, there are plenty of reasons to rag on how the State of California is run, but one that has always boggled my mind is how the state managed to run an industry that's virtually synonymous with the state — film and television — out of town.

I'm not the only one who thinks that about Hollywood (or wherever they're shooting things these days), and Ben Affleck ripped into the state ahead of the premiere for his new film, The Accountant 2.

"Other places will have better exchange rates or tax rebate deals, that are meant to lure [the film] there, because they understand how stimulative it is for their economies," Affleck told the Associated Press. "I think part of the problem with California is they came to take this industry for granted a little bit."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

While Affleck noted that California Governor Gavin Newsom had made some changes meant to keep productions within the state's boarders, the incentive still can't compete with what's being offered around the country or around the globe.

"The percentage you get back in terms of actual budget doesn’t compete with places like England, which is why you see a lot of these big, huge movies shot in the U.K.," Affleck said.

He also pointed out that this has led to some of the most talented people in the industry moving out of California to places where the films are being produced.

"It’s really the technicians and the crew that make or break your movie," he said. "You need the best people, you need good people. I, as a director, know that to be true. And so, if people move away, you know, that really hurts the industry."

I agree with you, Ben, but just keep this all in mind the next time you walk into a voting booth in the Golden State.