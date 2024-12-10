Model's Spicy 'Yellowstone' Outfit Has People Talking: WATCH

A "Yellowstone" cameo featuring Bella Hadid has the internet shook.

The second to last episode of the legendary Western series from Taylor Sheridan aired Sunday night, and people are eager to see how it ends. You can read my full breakdown and review here.

We've been following the saga of the Duttons since 2018. People are desperate to find out what will happen when the credits roll the last time. The alleged ending leaking online (read the alleged ending that leaked here) has done nothing to slow down the hype.

Internet reacts to Bella Hadid appearing on "Yellowstone."

You know what else juiced up plenty of hype? Hadid appearing out of nowhere as Travis' (Sheridan) girlfriend.

Her appearance and outfit has some people definitely shook. Check out some reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bella Hadid appearing on the show was random, but maybe it shouldn't be looked at as random. After all, her boyfriend Adan Banuelos is a legit cowboy and a big name in the rodeo circuit.

Lana Del Rey is married to a crocodile tour guide, and Bella Hadid is dating a cowboy. What a time to be alive for regular blue-collar guys.

It's always smart to expect the unexpected in the world of "Yellowstone," but I'm not sure anyone saw Bella Hadid coming. Taylor Sheridan definitely threw people a curveball with that one. Now, hit me with your finale theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.