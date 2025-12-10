Being The Hot Couple Everyone Wants To Hook Up With Can Make Company Christmas Parties Uncomfortable

This couple thinks everyone wants them, but did they misread the room at the office party?

You only think you want to be the hot couple that is constantly being approached by others to hop in bed with them. It's not all that it's cracked up to be.

Having the confidence boost is nice, but it can be an annoyance when you don’t get down like that, and you're always having people try to drag you into their bedrooms.

It's a battle that not everyone is cut out for. You have to stay on your toes and be on the defensive all the time, even at company Christmas parties.

That's the case for this hot couple that everyone wants to hook up with. They don't partake in any swinging, but they also don't judge anyone for doing so.

That doesn’t keep them from being bombarded regularly and that has caused them to set the boundaries early.

The thinking behind that is that they'll be able to avoid weird situations. But then they started to get the feeling they were being hunted at the company Christmas party.

Setting the boundaries early didn’t keep an interaction with a co-worker and his wife from getting weird and very uncomfortable. What happened?

Had this seasoned veteran misread what was happening here or was the couple not expecting rejection? It all started with a compliment from a co-worker's wife.

The "Hot Couple Problems" Hit Again, This Time With Eyebrow Raises and Awkward Silence

"Everything is going great... Drinks, dancing, everyone dressed to the nines. At one point, this woman ‘Jenny’ (wife of a new guy at the company, ‘Steve’) comes up to me and tells me how beautiful my wife looks," he wrote on Reddit.

"My wife was elsewhere talking, so I just thanked her. Jenny seemed super fixated on my wife’s appearance but also seemed friendly, so I didn’t think much of it."

A couple of hours pass and several of the partygoers end up at the bar across the street. It just so happens that Jenny and Steve are there too.

"We bump into each other while grabbing drinks. I introduce my wife to Jenny and mention her compliment," he explains, and then it happened.

"Steve then says something like, ‘We’re just looking for cool couples to hang out with… you know, people who like to come over to the house and have a good time.’ And I swear he was raising his eyebrows while saying it."

His "hot couple everyone wants to hook up with" alarm bells start going off, and he thinks they're hinting at getting them into bed. It's time to set those boundaries.

He replied to the eyebrow raise and cool couples to hang out with by saying, "Yeah, sure... as long as you’re not swingers."

This stopped Steve and Jenny in their tracks. They were frozen. The situation was now awkward, and him trying to explain that they get hit on all the time didn’t help.

"They still looked offended, and the vibe completely died," he added. "The weirdest part? They never denied it. They just shut down and wanted nothing to do with us after that."

Despite the many experiences of having couples try to hook up with them, he couldn’t help but think that maybe he misread Steve and Jenny.

Did they somehow just want to hang out with them? Were they immune to him and his wife being the hot couple everyone wants to hook up with? How could that be?

What do you think? Are Steve and Jenny swingers who wanted nothing to do with them because they were turned down?

Is this guy constantly thinking he's part of a hot couple that other couples constantly want to bang, but in reality the other couples are just trying to be friendly?

In any case, I think we can all agree that it's not easy being hot. Let me know what you think actually went on here sean.joseph@outkick.com