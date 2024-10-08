Beer Can Sculpture Thrown In Trash By Museum Worker Who Thought It Was Trash (Which It Kind Of Is)

A worker in the Netherlands is catching some heat for doing his job and hucking a couple of beer cans that someone left in a museum in the Netherlands because it turns out that those empty beer cans were actually a work of art.

According to The Guardian, a mechanic (yeah, they said "mechanic;" I didn't realize art museums had those, but I've also never been to the Netherlands) was making the rounds at LAM museum in Lisse, Netherlands, when he spotted two empty beer cans.

The mechanic did what any self-respecting museum mechanic would do when finding trash lying around one of the museum's elevators and threw it in the trash.

However, it turns out that those cans were actually an art piece called All The Good Times We Spent Together by French artist Alexandre Lavet, and were hand-painted with acrylics to look like real beer cans.

Alright… who wants to tell Alexandre he could have just crushed a couple of Kronenbourg's and called that art and no one would have been the wiser.

The museum's spokesperson Froukje Budding (gesundheit) said that the museum likes to display its pieces in unusual places.

"We try to surprise the visitor all the time," she explained.

I like art, but I don't get this kind of art. It exists only for people like you and me to go, "That's stupid," so that the art snobs can just say, "You just don't get it, maaaaaaan" and then go back to bidding on a banana duct taped to a wall.

Fortunately, for beer/art lovers, the piece was saved when the museum's curator, Elisah van den Bergh, noticed the cans were missing and found them in a trash bin.

While I'm sure that they recovered the right cans, let's be honest, they could've pulled any cans out of there, said they were the cans, and most visitors would have no clue.