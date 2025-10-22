Beauty Pageant Contestant Makes Painfully Awkward Blunder, Cringe Sweeps Around Globe

I don't know what it is about beauty pageants, but when they go wrong, boy, is it a cringe bomb more powerful than a thousand Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes.

First of all, I don't get pageants. It's a beauty contest, so beauty is a big factor, but if a contestant didn't have that, they wouldn't be on stage, would they? So, how do you determine a winner? You pick one woman because her baton-twirling is better than that other woman's tap-dancing? How do you compare those?

Ridiculous.

There are thousands of these things, too, and I'm not sure what the difference is. Miss America is the best beauty in America, but then there are all kinds of international levels.

Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Pangea.

So, this takes us to one of these international competitions, the prestigious Miss Grand International in Bangkok, Thailand.

Perhaps you've heard of it?!

…me neither.

But this year's edition was memorable as hell.

According to The New York Post, the 76-contestant field was being whittled down to 22 (how, I don't know. Athleisure contest?). That's when host Matthew Deane — yes, the Matthew Deane — called Miss Paraguay to join the finalists.

However, Isamar Herrera, Miss Grand Panama, thought that it was her turn to join the finalists at the front of the stage, and boy, did it get uncomfortable.

Oh, good Lord. That's rough.

"I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay," the host said.

Credit to Miss Grand Panama for posing like a pro. In fact, I'd say that was a performance worthy of making it straight to the round of 22 and beyond (if there's another round beyond that, there may not be). But that walk back to her starting spot (which was so far back on the stage she was almost in Cambodia).

Well, unfortunately, after all of that, Miss Grand Panama didn't actually make it to the finals, which is truly a travesty. They could've bumped some lady who played "Yakety Sax" on a kazoo and given her a spot in the finals.