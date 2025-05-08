Bear Obliterates Inside Of Vehicle, Video Footage Is Wild: WATCH

We have another golden animal thunderdome video, and the footage is nuts.

As OutKick readers know, you simply can't predict what's going to happen when humans and wild animals cross paths.

As the videos from Yellowstone National Park of idiotic tourists routinely prove, wild animals don't really love being messed with.

You know what else they don't love? Being trapped.

Insane video shows damage caused by bear trapped in car.

That's exactly what unfolded in Northern California when a big bear found itself somehow trapped inside a vehicle. It ended with the vehicle getting torn apart.

"A black bear in Northern California got stuck inside a family's Subaru car for over two hours, completely trashing the car in its frustrated attempts to get out. The owners of the car were worried about the tired and hot bear, and decided to shoot the driver's window with a pellet gun to release him. The bear got out but not without leaving extensive damage," ABC7 News Bay Area wrote on YouTube.

You can watch the incredible damage in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a prime example of why you don't want to be anywhere near bears. Even small bears have more than enough power to tear a human limb-to-limb.

Fortunately, that didn't happen in this situation. The bear simply found itself trapped in a vehicle, and as you'd expect, it wasn't happy.

It responded by nuking the interior as it scrambled to escape. I'm not a car expert, but something tells me that car isn't going to see the road in the near future or likely ever again.

Always be careful when dealing with nature and the animal thunderdome. It might be advice that saves your life and keeps your arms attached to your body. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!