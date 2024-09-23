Massive Bear Steals Cooler In Wild Video: WATCH

A massive bear decided to help itself to a guy's cooler.

As OutKick readers know, we're fans of the animal thunderdome here at this site. You never know what you're going to get when you step out into nature.

It can be beautiful, a house of horrors or something in between. Sometimes, it's just funny, and that's what brings us here today.

Bear steals cooler.

Whiskey Riff shared a video of an absolutely giant bear hopping into the bed of a pickup truck and straight up jacking a guy's cooler like he owned it.

The bear had no issue at all getting it out of the truck. It was so smooth you'd think it was an expert at robbing trucks.

Check out the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Of all the horror stories we've seen come out of nature, this one is definitely one of the more uplifting and humorous ones.

Would I recommend trying to rush in and stop the bear from stealing your cooler? No, the cooler is gone. It belongs to nature now.

Those are the rules. The bear took it and the poor man who owned it isn't getting it back.

Props to the bear for giving the internet a fun moment. Let me know what you think of the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.