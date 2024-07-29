Bear Runs Through Campsite In Stunning Viral Video

Some campers got the scare of a lifetime thanks to a grizzly bear.

A shocking viral video shows what looks like a young grizzly bear absolutely charging through a campsite as people look absolutely shocked by what they're seeing.

Despite multiple humans being around, the bear didn't even slow down for a single second. Check out the wild footage below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bear shocks campers.

Are you shocked? I certainly am, and people in the comments are also pretty stunned that the bear didn't even show any interest in the campers. That's called being incredibly lucky.

Check out some of the comments below:

You guys are lucky. it looks like he's in heat.

Got super lucky

If I see a bear run out the woods looking spooked and not pay no mind to me, I'm running too poor baby looked terrified

That was a grizzly. You guys could be dead right now

I'd be worried about what he was running from

I think it’s the stupidest thing to go camping in such areas. Then when people get mauled by wild animals, they don’t understand why!

How lucky they were not to get mauled.

I would say those reactions more or less sum up everyone's feelings who saw that video. I'm pretty sure the bear was chasing another one, and the theory it was a male chasing a bear in heat makes sense. That could be why it didn't even notice the humans.

It's a good thing it didn't because a grizzly bear - even a small one - is more than powerful enough to tear any human apart from limb-to-limb.

It would have been a disaster if the bear had turned its attention to the humans. There's nothing they could have done that would have likely kept them all safe.

Seriously, imagine you're enjoying your morning coffee at your campsite, and next thing you know, there's a potentially lethal wild animal bolting within a few feet of you. It's more than enough to want to keep me out of the woods and nature in general for a little bit.

Do you have a crazy nature story? I want to hear all about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.