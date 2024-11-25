Man Goes Toe-To-Toe With A Bear In Insane Video: WATCH

A man decided to test fate in one of the craziest videos you'll see all week.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome can be a house of horrors. It can be pure nightmare fuel.

You never know what's lurking out in nature, and it's always smart to leave wild animals alone. They're not your friends.

Many view you as a potential afternoon snack. Leave the animals alone. Unfortunately, that's a lesson one man never received.

Man tests fate with bear in shocking video.

Svitlana Shyliakova posted a TikTok video of a bear getting way too close to people at a ski resort in Canada, according to Whiskey Riff.

Did the people take off and leave? Did they get to safety? Well, I'm sure some people did that. One guy did not.

He decided his best option was to go toe-to-toe with the bear and seemingly growl at it. Fortunately, the bear didn't flip out.

Watch the insane video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video right here is how you win a Darwin award. This is how you end up in a hospital bed or the morgue. What was this dude thinking?

Why would anyone think growling at a bear is going to end well? I can promise you that it won't. It's a miracle that this bear didn't get way more aggressive.

That dude was playing a very stupid game by confronting the bear. We nearly ended up with an all-time animal thunderdome video.

Fortunately, for him, that didn't happen. Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions, folks. Let me know what you think of the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.