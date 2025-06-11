Man Finds Multiple Bears In His Vehicle, Reaction Is Hilarious: WATCH

A man stumbled across a sight he probably never expected to see involving multiple bears.

Nature is wildly unpredictable. While it certainly can be terrifying at times, there are also plenty of adorable moments.

That leads me to an awesome video going viral.

Bear video goes viral.

ABC News recently shared a video of a massive bear and its cub crashing inside a guy's vehicle in South Lake Tahoe.

The bears managed to accidentally hit the horn as the man approached, and the unexpected noise sent him scrambling.

Finding multiple bears in your vehicle is very unexpected, and not something you really think you're going to stumble on.

Having them hit the horn because that big one crashed into the little one is simply the cherry on top. It's a fun reminder that the animal thunderdome never disappoints.

Wild animals, while certainly not interested in being your friends, do provide us with plenty of funny moments. That's exactly what unfolded here.

