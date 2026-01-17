BBC News Anchor Dragged For Hissing After Rapper Calls Jesus Christ His Hero

Whatever the reason, it was a strange time to hiss...

A news anchor in the United Kingdom is under fire after she appeared to make a bizarre hissing noise after a rapper listed Jesus Christ as his biggest hero.

According to Daily Mail, Christian rapper DC3 has been making some waves lately, taking home a pair of MOBO (Music of Black Origin) awards in the Best Newcomer and Best Gospel Act categories.

So, a quick interview on BBC News with an up-and-coming, homegrown musician seems like a no-brainer, and anchor (or as they call them over there, "presenter") Geeta Guru-Murthy was the one tapped to handle it.

During the interview, Guru-Murthy asked the 18-year-old who his biggest heroes were.

"Santan Dave, Kendrick Lamar, most of all Jesus Christ," DC3 said.

It's a great answer, but this was followed by the news anchor making a strange hiss at the mention of Jesus Christ.

Check it out.

I mean, she definitely made a hissing noise. The question is… why?

Some thought it was straight-up demonic, while I took it more as the kind of noise you make when you cringe. That would be really rude to do if someone rattled off their list of heroes, unless that list included the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" and the band Imagine Dragons.

In that case, I think cringing would be fair.

Probably not smart to do it after Jesus Christ, though.

However, Guru-Murthy responded to the controversy by saying that she was simply breathing in.

It's okay. She wasn't reacting to him mentioning Jesus, she just did something they tell you not to do in even the most basic broadcasting class.

Look, I'm no expert, but I took a one-semester-long "Broadcasting Announcing and Performance" class in college, and even I know you're not supposed to loudly inhale straight into the microphone.

I think that was day one. Don't swear and don't loudly suck air through your teeth right into your lapel mic.

That class didn't say anything about not hissing when someone says Jesus is their hero, but I just assumed that was implied.

Maybe it's different in the UK, though. They call fries "chips," after all.

You have to take Guru-Murthy at her word, but do you know who doesn't seem to be buying this? The guy sitting across from her when she did it, DC3.

We may never know what really happened.

For now, it's just a he-said, she-hissed story.