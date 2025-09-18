Bavarian Beauties Crush Big Draft Beers To Get Oktoberfest Rolling, Robot Taxis Take Over Vegas & Ric Planks

Jimmy Kimmel finally became the LIB media martyr he's always wanted to be

Jimmy Kimmel is about to go on a pathetic podcast appearance campaign where he will try to paint what happened on Wednesday as cancel culture coming for him.

The truth is, Disney was just waiting for a chance to eliminate him from its roster. Like toolbag Stephen Colbert, Kimmel was dead weight and his blatant lie — Did Jimmy even hear ABC's Matt Gutman gushing over the killer's texts to his (ALLEGED) transG lover? — about the Charlie Kirk assassin was the perfect opportunity for Disney executives to make the move.

And Kimmel was ready to go as well.

"I think this is my final contract," Kimmel told the L.A. Times in 2024. "I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."

Jimmy got his wish Wednesday night. He'll get paid to stay home and play the martyr card.

Malaysian frog legs

— Mark T. in Florida says:

Stay on the Malaysian frog leg beat; that's the stuff we are here for.

I may have missed it; but what was the final outcome of the Kirkland toilet paper back and forth?

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston says:

I have had frog legs in Mexico a few times, and they're delicious! It was served with fried chicken, and tasted similar too.

Kinsey:

I'm still interested in how you business travelers eat whole frogs in Malaysia with chopsticks. Do you nibble on the legs with the chopsticks in your hands? Or do you just go in ripping it apart like a Cornish game hen?

Kickers crushing balls & would you be OK with two permanent Monday Night Football games?

— Dean in Fond du Lac, WI would like to have a word with Scott who says he enjoys two MNF games:

I want to address two points in Screencaps from Wednesday:

1) Before the topic of "juiced" kicker footballs in the NFL came up, I noticed in watching the games on kick-offs with the new kick-off rules that the kicker doesn’t take too many steps before kicking the ball, similar to what they do in attempting field goals and PAT’s, and the ball is still landing in the endzone on the fly.

Before 2024, the kickers would have a longer run to the ball before kicking it, again with most of the kicks ending up as touchbacks after landing in the endzone.

Currently, with NFL kickers that are kicking off from the 35-yard line and the ball lands in the endzone on the fly, using a kicking stride similar to a field goal, that to me indicates that these K (for Kicking) Balls appear to be designed to travel farther in the air than if the kicker was kicking a game ball used during the rest of the game.

70-yard field goals may become the norm instead of the exception with these balls and with kickers having even stronger legs than ever before.

2) Scott in Rocky Point, NY, is out of touch with reality if he thinks that a 2nd Monday Night Football game being held at the home field in Green Bay, Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, or New Orleans (all are in the Central Time zone other than Indy, which is in the Eastern Time zone) is good for fans attending the game or in the home market of those teams.

As a Gold Season Ticket holder of Green Bay Packers, night games that start at 7:20 pm (Central Time zone) is annoying and we Gold Season Ticket holders have two night games this season!

Packer Gold Season Ticket holders are historically those from Milwaukee / Southeast Wisconsin who held those tickets when the Packers played a couple of games a year at Milwaukee County Stadium prior to 1995, when those games were moved to Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Those of us who have to travel from Southeast Wisconsin to Green Bay for night Packers’ games typically get back home after midnight well into the early morning hours.

Starting Green Bay home games on MNF at 9 pm would be insane. Plus, staying up really late on a work night just to watch the game on TV and then getting up early in the morning to go to work would be really hard; it is tough enough now when some of these night games get done after 10:30 pm (Central Time zone).

Also, where did Scott get that map from that he drew the lines on? It shows the Rams in St. Louis, the Raiders in Oakland, the Chargers in San Diego, and the Titans in Memphis. Those teams haven’t played in those cities in years…

Kinsey:

I'm pretty sure Scott was testing to see if Screencaps readers were paying attention with that map that he used.

— Ron didn't fall for Scott's 1990s map:

Your map makes a good point about the "split" of the NFL teams. However, the Raiders don't live in Cal anymore, they went Fabulous in Las Vegas Nevada.

Keep on truckin' Great stuff.

Screencaps readers show appreciation for me posting Brooke Burke

— Ronnie in Union, KY checks in:

I’m an avid Screencaps reader that just wanted to say thanks for the Brooke Burke mention today.



She’s an all-time hottie, and a long time favorite of mine.

Kinsey:

You're welcome, Ronnie. I'll get lectured from time to time that I don't post enough Gen X or Boomer IGs as if that's something easy to do. It's not.

Many of the women on posters you had hanging in your garages are:

dead

yoga mental health experts who lead health retreats into the mountains where guests smoke peyote

angry LIBS who post political memes and photos of themselves scowling

or they're still hot and I post their content

Show Us Your Meat!

— Eric P. shows off Oktoberfest meat:

You can talk all day about Ribeyes; But there is nothing better than a veal schnitzel and real beer at Octoberfest in Munich..





How life changes for TNMLers as we all get older and some of you retire

— Galen in North Carolina (formerly Johnson City) writes:

Been a few years since I contributed to TNML, but still an avid follower! Man, how times have changed since I sent you a simple pic of my SCAG at a Pumpkin Barn (still respecting Summer!)

Now, the Lawn Care Business has been sold, the move from Johnson City, TN is complete, and life is simple in Sunset Beach, NC.

My postage stamp lawn is Centipede Grass and I am learning a completely new skill set for lawn care!

To those questioning what to do in retirement, you will find plenty…never a dull moment!

In Sunset Beach, we can mow at sunset!

Would you rather ride in one of these robot taxis or hop in with some Uber driver who makes things uncomfortable?

Give me the robots.

Houston rec league doing great things in the community

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

Our neighborhood rec league doin cool stuff. My kids did alotta growin up there.

Kinsey:

Community…community…community…I'll continue to preach it, live it and pass it down. Why I'm so pissed off about the destruction of community rec baseball and Little League? Because I think it's one of the fabrics of a community and once the structures of community are destroyed, we are lost souls with no sense of belonging which is built into our DNA.

Good for these kids and their parents.

