Batman But No Robbin': Florida Man Wearing Batman Pajamas Catches Car Burglar

Every dude at some point in their life has fantasized about what it would be like to be Batman. I mean, as far as superheroes go, he's one of the coolest. He's rich, he has cool gadgets, he's rich, he has a British butler, he's rich, and he hangs out with Catwoman, who's a total babe.

Also, he's rich. Did I mention he's rich?

But most of us won't be lucky enough to have our parents gunned down by a low-level street thug while leaving an opera, and therefore, the closest most of us will ever get to channeling the Caped Crusader will be stopping a robber while we're dressed in Batman pajamas.

This is precisely what happened to one man in — drumroll please — Florida!

According to WINK, the incident happened at 2 am in Cape Coral when a man, later identified as 20-year-old Justin Schimpl, is alleged to have broken into several cars and a garage. From those, he stole small items like sunglasses and gift cards.

However, the ever-vigilant eye of neighbor Kyle Myvett and his security camera saw this unfolding. So, not unlike the Dark Knight himself, he sprang into action to neutralize the (alleged) evil-doer.

"I just grabbed him by the shirt and by his right wrist, and I just told him, Hey, it's in your best interest to just sit down and comply," Myvett said. "In the light of integrity... It's not in me to just stand there and be a coward when I see that something needs to be done."

Police later took a photo with the hero after they arrived and, sure enough, Myvett was still wearing his Batman pajamas.

I mean, technically, that's not far off from Adam West's old get-up.

Police were sure to note that while this was a successful act of vigilante justice, it's usually best to call the pro and dial 911 if something like this happens.

But still, what a moment. I bet Myvett never thought those pajamas would come in handy for actual crime-fightin', but alas, here we are.