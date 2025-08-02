A Bat Flew Into A Woman's Mouth And All She Got Was $21K In Medical Bills

You may never open your mouth again after this...

Just a couple of weeks ago, we had a bat run amuck in a broadcast booth at The Open, and now we've got a bat that decided to pull an impromptu tribute to the Prince of Darkness (RIP, Ozzy) by flying straight into some lady's mouth and leaving her with nothing to show for it but mounting medical bills.

Kind of a dick move on the bat's part.

According to NBC News, 33-year-old Erica Kahn was in Arizona last summer after having just lost her job as a biomedical engineer and paid a visit to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Kahn — who hails from Massachusetts, was taking pictures of the night sky when all of a sudden she felt something get caught between her camera and her face, and that something just happened to be a bat, with part of it going into her mouth.

"It was kind of dark out and we were out on a cliff, so I was looking down and at my camera, I didn't really see it coming," she said. "When it got kind of tangled between my face and the camera, it was probably just like a few seconds. But it felt like a lot longer."

I can imagine having a bat in your mouth would make time fly. If anything, it would slow down to a snail's pace, and your life would flash before your eyes.

As you might expect, Kahn had to get treated for rabies.

At the urging of her father, who is a doctor, Kahn bought health insurance (remember, she had just lost her job, and declined to continue paying for her former employer's insurance through COBRA) and went about getting rabies treatments in Arizona, Colorado, and Massachusetts.

However, because she waited, the insurance didn't kick in, and Kahn was hit with nearly $21,000 in bills for her treatments.

"It was my fault. I took the risk of not doing COBRA and that's forever on me," she said. "But if one person gets covered because they saw this story, then I would be happy about that."

That's a good point.

I would also add that if you're taking photos of the sky, try to keep your mouth shut and breathe through your nose.