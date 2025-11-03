Bass Pro Shops Gone Wild: Texas Good Old Boys Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other

The store hasn't even been open a week and there's already been a viral fight.

It's true, everything really is bigger in Texas, including the volume of the women screaming "grow up," to men fighting inside Bass Pro Shops.

Why were men fighting inside this Odessa, TX Bass Pro Shops over the weekend?

Was it over who had a bigger jacked up 4X4? No clue.

Was it over which one makes more money working the oil fields? Don't know.

Did someone make fun of the Cowboys? Or the Longhorns? To be determined.

What we do know for sure is that this Bass Pro held its grand opening last week. This fight happened the first weekend the place was open. Imagine being the first to fight inside this store. What an honor.

WERE YOU FIGHTING AT THE ODESSA BASS PRO? GIVE US CONTEXT: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

"Let's take this outside m'f--ker!"

Get after it, boys. Texas is a better state when cowboys and oil field workers are kicking the shit out of each other. I always cringe when we get things like The Real Housewives of Dallas or some slop like that.

What would the real cowboys who built Texas think of such cotton candy when they used to have shootouts in the dirt streets to settle disputes. Now we have Brandi & Tiffany fighting over which one drives a better SUV.

That's why it's nice to see some meatheads throwing down at Bass Pro. It reminds us that Texas remains a tough place where you better be ready to kick some ass while looking for Columbia PFG shirts.