I Might Start Tearing Open Packs Of Baseball Cards Until I Get A Larry David Autograph

I don't know if you've opened a pack of sports cards recently, but boy, let me assure you it is a dopamine hit for the ages.

Heck, I've been known to buy a pack of hockey cards at Target just to feel that rush, but I think I'm going to be buying some baseball cards this season because there's a new card that may have just become my holy grail.

Topps has announced that comedy legend Larry David — he, of course, of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm — has now been immortalized in baseball card form.

Autographed baseball card form.

Curb fans will recognize that photo of Larry as being from Season 8 of the show — which took place in New York City; that's a great season — when he was part of the Yari's Autonomics softball team.

Yari was, of course, played by the brilliant Robert Smigel who is the man behind (or rather with his hand inside) Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and he gives one of the funniest pregame speeches of all-time…

Anyway…

I love that Topps does this now. There have been a bunch of cool cards kind of like this. They've previously released cards with Tom Brady wearing an Expos uniform and John Elway with the Yankees.

I dig it.

The only thing I don't dig is that I'll now have to explain to my fiancée — after not having bought baseball cards in like 15-20 years (although there were some hockey and F1 cards over that time) — why it is imperative that I buy cases of these cards and start tearing through them in hopes of claiming one of these autographed Larry David cards that I didn't even know I needed until this morning.

Sure, Larry has gotten a little goofy and woke in his old age… but I mean, the man did create Seinfeld.