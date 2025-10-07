Netflix Releases Awesome Trailer For High Stakes Gambling Movie: WATCH

Netflix's new movie "Ballad of a Small Player" looks like it's going to be a wildly entertaining gambling movie.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.

Cast: Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton and Fala Chen

Release date: Oct. 29

Netflix releases "Ballad of a Small Player" trailer.

Netflix released the trailer for "Ballad of a Small Player" on Tuesday morning, and it appears Colin Farrell might be playing with some magic here.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks pretty cool, right? There are few topics that provide as much potential for craziness than high-stakes gambling.

There's something about a great gambling flick that sets the tone for chaos and carnage. That's why "Rounders" and "Casino" are such epic movies. "The Hangover" is another great example. There are plenty to choose from.

Now, Colin Farrell is leading the charge in a movie set in Macau. For those of you who don't know, Macau is like Las Vegas, but on steroids and for rich people in Asia.

It's next level gambling, where baccarat is king. Judging from the preview, there will be plenty of it featured in the film.

You can catch "Ball of a Small Player" starting October 29th on Netflix, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.