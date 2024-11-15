People Rally Around Bakery That Whoopi Goldberg Claimed Didn't Serve Her Because Of Her Politics

A Staten Island bakery is demanding an apology from Whoopi Goldberg after The View co-host claimed she had been denied service because of her politics, and the community is stepping up to support it.

On Wednesday's episode of The View — which I know we all have on our DVRs, so apologies for the spoilers — Goldberg accused 145-year-old Staten Island institution Holtermann's Bakery of not serving her when she tried to get some deserts to celebrate her 69th birthday on air.

"Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me," Goldberg said, per The New York Post. "They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them."

"They did not like my politics," Goldberg added.

Whoopi, Whoopi, Whoopi… when will you realize that no one takes your politics seriously? You're a comedian who somehow won an Oscar. Talk all the politics you want.

No one goes to you for political insights, we just like to laugh at how goofy your takes are.

Donations Coming In From Around The Nation

The bakery said that, no, they really did have mechanical issues that day, and borough president Vito Fossella demanded an apology from Goldberg.

"Frankly, the people who defamed the Holtermann family should apologize … for making stuff up to suit their needs. Not everybody wakes up every day and thinks about politics," he added.

However, most people can see how wild Goldberg's accusations were and are supporting the family-owned business.

"I really am overwhelmed," Holtermann said, adding that people from all around the country were making donations. "I’m so happy to have the support. Just to have people come out and talk and build up my business."

It's great to hear people are so quick to help fellow Americans just trying to make a buck and keep their family legacy alive.

Quick aside: how come every time a lefty claims to be denied service it's at a bakery? Whether it's a Whoopi or a gay couple in search of their dream wedding cake (somehow unaware that all wedding cakes kind of suck), it's always a bakery and never an auto shop, carpenter, butcher, or anything else.

It would make a bit more sense to me if someone was like, "I took my Subaru in to get worked on and they said they couldn't take it, and I think it's because of my 'COEXIST' and 'HARRIS/WALZ' stickers."

It wouldn't be right, but I could see that happening more than I can believe that a significant chunk of America's bakeries are as conservative as your average Young Republicans meeting.