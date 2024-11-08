CNN Commentator Floats Insane Plan To Save Kamala Harris' Career: WATCH

Are you sitting down?

I hope so because you're going to need to be when you hear the scorching hot take a CNN commentator shared about Kamala Harris' future.

The Vice President is probably still licking her wounds after President-elect Donald Trump blew her out in the election to win the White House. Trump won every single swing state and the popular vote.

Harris' career in politics is likely cooked……but not if Bakari Sellers has anything to say about it.

Bakari Sellers floats Kamala Harris for Supreme Court.

Seeing as how President Joe Biden was removed from the ticket in humiliating fashion, it's hard to imagine he now wants to start handing out favors to his VP. Sellers thinks not only should he do her a favor, but he should essentially save her career by pushing her nomination through for a seat on the Supreme Court.

"You have a hell of a Vice President right there with a legal pedigree to sit on the Supreme Court and let Republicans go crazy [inaudible] without even mentioning that option," Sellers said on CNN Friday morning.

When asked if he was, indeed, suggesting Biden nominate Harris the Supreme Court, Sellers doubled down without a second of hesitation.

"Not only am I floating it, but I'm storing up everything. I want people's heads to explode this morning so we go onto the weekend knowing the chaos has not ended yet," he continued.

Truly a galaxy brain take. Enjoy the incredible moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are dumb takes, hot takes, mediocre takes, boring takes, correct takes and then there are galaxy brain takes. This one from Sellers is in the final category.

America just thoroughly rejected Kamala Harris and everything she stands for. Joe Biden is not going to nominate a woman who just got crushed in the election to the Supreme Court. Besides, he's too busy grinning ear-to-ear with his post-election comments.

The cope from people since Trump's win has been awesome, and Bakari Sellers floating Kamala Harris for the highest court in the land is simply awesome.

What stage of grief is this? It has to be bargaining, right? It's definitely not acceptance.

Bakari's wish will never happen, but I'm enjoying all the chaos. That's certainly true. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.