Preview For New Horror Movie Is Pure Nightmare Fuel: WATCH

"Bagman" looks like the kind of movie that keeps you awake at night.

The plot of the upcoming horror movie with Sam Claflin ("The Hunger Games" franchise) is described as follows:

"In the dark horror film BAGMAN, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Vincent Rhoden)."

Is your interest starting to pique? It should be if you're a fan of horror movies, and the preview is incredibly dark and ominous. Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Bagman" trailer teases terrifying movie.

Is it just me or does it seem like we have a handful of solid horror coming out this year? We've had fascinating and intriguing trailers for "Nosferatu" and "Speak No Evil," and now fans have been hit with a look at Bagman with Claflin.

I'm a huge sucker for any horror story that's told over multiple timelines. There's just a bit of a nostalgic factor that takes things to the next level.

That's why I love the "Fear Street" trilogy so much. Any story that is tied to a mysterious past is something that is immediately more interesting to me.

That's what fans are going to get with "Bagman." The main character survived being killed by the villain as a child and it's now back to haunt him.

Yeah, you don't have to say much more in order to convince me "Bagman" is going to be worth checking out starting September 20. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.