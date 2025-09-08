Badass 87-Year-Old Man Fights Off Thieves Attempting To Steal His $48k Rolex: WATCH

Rolex robbers thought they found easy prey in NYC, but this 87-year-old senior proved them wrong.

Would-be thieves in New York City got more than they bargained for last week when they tried to rob a couple in their 80s outside a senior center. They had no idea that one of the senior citizens was a badass.

That's on them. He was hobbling around in a sleeveless buttoned-up shirt showing off his guns at the time. They should’ve known better, and yet they ignored the signs and tried to swipe a $48,000 Rolex off the man's wrist anyway.

Again, that's on them. The sleeveless buttoned-up shirt should have let the thieves know, despite his hunched over appearance and age of 87, that he was down to fight if the opportunity happened to present itself.

Joanna and Larry Cuccia were making their way into their senior center in Gramercy Park last Wednesday when a man approached her in the doorway and asked for directions to the nearest Walmart.

"I said there are no Walmarts in Manhattan. You are going to have to go someplace else," Joanna, 89, said, reports FOX 5. "He said, ‘Tell my wife, wife.’"

The man pointed to the backseat of a nearby parked SUV.

"She grabbed my hand. I thought she was going to shake my hand, but she started kissing my hands and I knew something was off," Joanna explained.

"She nicked me, and this was all black and blue. She wouldn't let me go of my hand."

These Thieves Targeted The Wrong 87-year-old — He's Not Your Average Senior Citizen

During the bizarre interaction, Larry, 87, made his way over to the back of the SUV too. The woman noticed his expensive Rolex and said, "She says I have some things for you. She's holds up shiny jewelry."

Larry knew immediately that her "Rolex" was a fake and that's when she grabbed his wrist and tried swiping his watch. Larry used to box in his younger days. Larry lifts weights every day and Larry is a certified badass.

He fought back and said, "I gave it a three-quarter turn, the wrist pulled her shoulder to be out of line. Her shoulder was twisted. She started to scream."

It was at this time that the suspects got nervous. This wasn’t going to be as easy as sliding the Rolex off some old dude's wrist and driving off.

Larry continued, "She's not going anywhere, because I got her in a reverse twist."

He did end up pushing the woman back into her seat, and they left the scene without taking Larry's Rolex with them.

Not all 87-year-old dudes are built the same. Some can still kick a little ass before they take their afternoon naps while watching Law & Order reruns.